Special stray round fails to fill over 400 MBBS seats

New Delhi: A total of 411 MBBS seats remained unallotted after the special stray vacancy round of medical counselling, according to Medical Counselling Committee sources.
The special round included 948 vacant MBBS seats in its seat matrix, of which 537 were allotted to candidates and 411 remained vacant after the conclusion of the counselling process.
The number of vacant seats was higher than the 60-70 MBBS seats that remained unfilled last year, according to the sources.
The special stray vacancy round was conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) after the completion of the earlier rounds of undergraduate medical counselling to fill the remaining vacant seats.
The Supreme Court had directed the MCC to conduct four rounds of counselling, but the committee conducted a fifth round as well.
The special stray vacancy round was held to fill seats that remained vacant after the regular rounds of medical counselling.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.