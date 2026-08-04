Over 3,600 Jamia Millia Islamia students and staff join nationwide anti-drug campaign

New Delhi, India (IANS): A total of 3,080 students and 610 staff members of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) participated in the nationwide 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' at Dr M.A. Ansari Auditorium, a university official said on Monday.
The programme on Sunday was conducted in the presence of JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, university officers, faculty and school and university students, said a statement issued by JMI Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed.
She said the programme commenced with the live telecast of the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by the screening of a ‘nukkad natak’ broadcast by NCD, New Delhi.
The event also included the nationwide pledge against substance abuse, during which participants reaffirmed their commitment to spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encouraging young people to adopt a healthy, responsible, and addiction-free lifestyle, said the statement.
The programme emphasised the importance of community participation in realising the vision of a drug-free India under the broader mission of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The launch will mark the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse.
Prime Minister Modi launched the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Sunday through video conferencing.
Under this campaign, weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society, said the statement.
The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes, it said.
The initiative seeks to strengthen community participation by bringing together educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations on a common platform to create a collective movement against substance abuse, said the statement.
The programme was joined by youth across the country from over 10,000 locations. MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, youth wings of industry associations and more than 125 partner spiritual organisations participated in the programme virtually, it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.