Over 36 lakh OBC students receive scholarships in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has provided financial assistance to more than 36 lakh students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category under its pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes during 2025-26, aiming to support students from economically weaker families in continuing their education.

A total of 36,75,294 OBC students received scholarships this year, including male, female, and transgender students. Students whose parents have an annual income of Rs 2 lakh or less are eligible for the scheme.

Under the pre-matric scholarship scheme for classes 9 and 10, Rs 219.64 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of 8,88,863 students. This includes 4,58,585 girls, 4,30,275 boys, and 3 transgender students.

Students under this scheme receive Rs 150 per month for up to 10 months along with an annual grant of Rs 750, taking the total assistance to Rs 2,250 directly credited to their bank accounts.

The post-matric scholarship scheme covers students from classes 11 and 12 to higher and professional education, including courses such as B.Tech, MBBS, MBA, BA, BSc, BCom, ITI, and Polytechnic.

Under this scheme, 27,86,431 students received financial assistance amounting to Rs 2,882.02 crore. In classes 11 and 12, beneficiaries included 4,72,764 girls, 3,80,667 boys, and 2 transgender students. In higher education, 10,01,084 girls, 9,31,906 boys, and 8 transgender students benefited from the scheme.

Scholarship amounts are fixed according to course groups

Group 1 courses such as B.Tech, MBA, and MBBS provide Rs 56,600 annually for day scholars and Rs 64,400 for hostellers. Group 2 courses such as MSc, MA, BBA, and PG Diploma provide Rs 36,360 and Rs 39,840 respectively.

Group 3 courses such as BA, BSc, and BCom provide Rs 23,600 for day scholars and Rs 26,840 for hostellers.

Under Group 4, which includes Intermediate, ITI, and Polytechnic courses, ITI and Polytechnic students receive Rs 12,760 for day scholars and Rs 14,560 for hostellers annually. Class 11 students receive Rs 3,225 for day scholars and Rs 5,025 for hostellers, while class 12 students receive Rs 3,290 for day scholars and Rs 5,090 for hostellers.

The government said the scholarship distribution system has been made fully transparent through online applications and direct transfer of funds to students’ bank accounts. For post-matric scholarships, higher education students must secure at least 50 percent marks, while all OBC students from Classes 9 to 12 are eligible.

Director of the Backward Class Welfare Department, IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh, stated that these schemes are building a strong foundation for OBC students in education and reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that no eligible student from an economically weaker background is deprived of education.

He further said that the process has been made transparent and urged students to apply within the stipulated time to fully benefit from the scheme.