Over 3.3 lakh students to appear for Karnataka CET under strict security and new dress code rules

BENGALURU: As many as 3,30,479 students, 144,380 boys and 1,86,099 girls, are set to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on Thursday and Friday.

For the first time, there will be a dress code officer in each exam centre to avoid confusion among students. In all, 745 such officers have been deputed across the state. Students have to follow guidelines like wearing half-sleeve clothing and preferably clothes without collars. For boys, simple pants with no or minimal pockets are allowed while kurta-pyjama or jeans as well as shoes are prohibited.

Mobile phones, bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones and all types of electronic gadgets are strictly banned. Candidates should carefully read the dress code instructions on the KEA website before attending to avoid any confusion at the last moment, the KEA said.