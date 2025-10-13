Over 33 lakh students in India attend single-teacher schools: Report

A recent report highlights that over 33 lakh students across India are enrolled in more than 1.04 lakh single-teacher schools, underlining a persistent gap in the country’s education system.

In these schools, a single teacher manages multiple grades and subjects, often straining both teaching quality and student learning outcomes.

According to the Ministry of Education’s data for the 2024–25 academic year, the average strength of a single-teacher school is around 34 students.

Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of such schools, while Uttar Pradesh records the maximum student enrolment. Other states with a notable presence include Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and Madhya Pradesh.