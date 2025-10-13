Over 33 lakh students in India attend single-teacher schools: Report

A recent report highlights that over 33 lakh students across India are enrolled in more than 1.04 lakh single-teacher schools, underlining a persistent gap in the country’s education system.
In these schools, a single teacher manages multiple grades and subjects, often straining both teaching quality and student learning outcomes.
According to the Ministry of Education’s data for the 2024–25 academic year, the average strength of a single-teacher school is around 34 students.
Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of such schools, while Uttar Pradesh records the maximum student enrolment. Other states with a notable presence include Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and Madhya Pradesh.
Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the recommended pupil-teacher ratio is 30:1 for primary classes and 35:1 for upper primary. Single-teacher schools, however, fall short of these norms, raising concerns about quality education and teacher workload.
While the total number of single-teacher schools has declined from 1,18,190 in 2022–23 to 1,10,971 in 2023–24—a drop of nearly 6%—the issue remains significant.
A senior Ministry of Education official said, “Single-teacher schools hinder the teaching-learning process. Teachers from schools with low or zero enrolment are being redeployed to improve teaching availability and outcomes.”
State-wise enrolment details:
Uttar Pradesh: 6.2 lakh students
Jharkhand: 4.36 lakh
West Bengal: 2.35 lakh
Madhya Pradesh: 2.29 lakh
Karnataka: 2.23 lakh
Andhra Pradesh: 1.97 lakh
Rajasthan: 1.72 lakh
Some regions report very few or no single-teacher schools: Delhi (9), Puducherry, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh (none), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (4).
In terms of average students per school, Chandigarh (1,222) and Delhi (808) lead, indicating optimal use of infrastructure, whereas Ladakh (59), Mizoram (70), Meghalaya (73), and Himachal Pradesh (82) show much lower enrolment.
The official added, “Schools with higher enrolments demonstrate better resource utilisation. The government is merging smaller institutions to balance student distribution and ensure effective use of infrastructure.”
Despite efforts to rationalise the system, single-teacher schools remain a challenge, reflecting deep-rooted inequities in access and quality of education across India.