Over 3.11 lakh students appear for Inter practicals in Telangana; 83 examiners removed

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,11,011 general students appeared for the Intermediate practical examinations that concluded on Wednesday.

According to sources, roughly 83 examiners were removed from examination duties following the detection of discrepancies through the Command Control Room (CCR) set up at the TGBIE head office.

TGBIE officials said that, along with general students who attended 34,400 sessions, around 90,254 vocational students in 16,000 sessions appeared for the practical examinations.