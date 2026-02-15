Over 300 students to pitch real-world AI solutions at India’s largest GenAI ‘Buildathon’

New Delhi: The national finale of India’s largest 'GenAI Innovation Challenge' will be held here on February 17, during a session at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, where over 300 students will get the opportunity to pitch their AI-solutions on a global stage to solve real-world social issues.

OpenAI Academy and NxtWave Disruptive Technologies said the 'Buildathon,' co-organised by them, will feature 300 students who have been selected from 70,000 participants.