Over 3,700 govt school buildings in dilapidated condition: Rajasthan education minister

According to the survey, 41,178 out of 45,365 government schools in the state require major repairs.

Dilawar informed the House that under the state budget for 2025-26, an amount of Rs 17,497.51 lakh has been sanctioned for major repair works in 2,000 government schools.

In addition, district collectors have approved repair works for 20,383 school buildings damaged due to floods or excessive rainfall under the State Disaster Response Fund, he said.

The minister further said for construction of new buildings for 1,680 dilapidated schools, proposals amounting to Rs 1,998.24 crore have been sent to the Union Ministry of Education in the first phase. Approval from the Centre is still awaited.