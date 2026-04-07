Over 3.24 lakh students receive degrees, diplomas, certificates at IGNOU's 39th convocation



The Vice President described IGNOU as a key pillar of India's open and distance learning ecosystem, noting that its network of regional centres and expanding online programmes have brought education closer to people in remote areas while fostering national integration.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Uma Kanjilal were among those present at the ceremony.

"IGNOU has fully transformed education in India by breaking barriers of distance, time, and circumstance, making learning accessible to millions across the country," Sandhu said.