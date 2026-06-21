Over 250-year-old handwritten Ramayan manuscript to be preserved at Ayodhya's Ramkatha museum



"When considering its linguistic style and the specific method of Devanagari script used, I feel it is a truly collectible item; the owner himself approached us, expressing a desire to be part of this grand, magnificent program dedicated to Lord Ram.

It spans approximately 650 pages and is exquisitely crafted. It is worth collecting not merely because it contains the Ramcharitmanas or the story of Ram, but also because it offers insight into the technology of that era--revealing the quality of the paper and the ink used. If you have had the chance to examine it or speak with the owner, you would have noticed the beautiful interplay of red and black inks," said Singh.

Manuscript collector Madhavendra Porwal stated that this specific Ramayan text dates back to approximately 1768 AD and was written in Sanskrit on traditional handmade paper common to that period.