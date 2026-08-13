Gujarat govt expands youth skilling push with 250+ partners

Gandhinagar: The Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Gujarat, has received an response to its Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting industries, academic institutions and training providers to empanel as Training Partners under the Gujarat Institutes for Advanced Skills (GIAS), a flagship component of the newly launched Namo Gujarat Kaushalya and Rozgar Mission (NGKRM).



According to officials of the Directorate of Skill Development, which is spearheading the initiative, more than 250 industries and academic institutions have come forward to participate in the state's ambitious skilling programme and submitted their proposals.



According to the Gujarat government's press release, the participating institutions include L&T, the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE)--a premier skill development institute and joint venture between the Government of Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki India Limited--Tata Indian Institute of Skills and Ganpat University, among others.