Over 25 girl students in Tiranga Yatra hospitalised due to heat in UP's Deoria

Deoria: Several girl students participating in a Tiranga Yatra organised by the Deoria district administration fell ill due to intense heat and sunlight on Thursday, with more than 25 of them being taken to a medical college for treatment, officials said.
The school students complained of dizziness during the march, while some apparently fainted after reaching the stadium where the event concluded.
Ambulances were arranged at the stadium and the affected students were taken to the emergency department of Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College, Deoria, the officials said.
Doctors said the students' condition deteriorated due to heat and exposure to the sun. "All of them were out of danger and receiving treatment," an official said.
The Tiranga Yatra began around 11 am from the PM Shri Government Inter College campus and was attended by around 5,000 students from several schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Government Inter College.
The procession passed through Kotwali Road and Civil Lines Road before reaching the stadium.
Some students began feeling dizzy on the way due to the heat and humidity. Teachers gave them water and provided immediate relief. After reaching the stadium, the condition of several more students deteriorated and some fainted.
District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi and Chief Development Officer Rajesh Singh reached the medical college and enquired about the health of the students.
Officials said the students were stable and were being discharged after treatment and would be sent home.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.