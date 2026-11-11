Over 25,000 govt schools to screen children's films during 10th edition of SCIFF

"In an age when children consume more content than ever, learning to watch thoughtfully is an essential life skill. Through 'watch, learn and make', we help children move from passive viewers to curious thinkers and confident storytellers. I hope this festival becomes a milestone that inspires many more children's film festivals

across India, because the real magic of cinema is not what happens on the screen, but what it inspires in a child's mind," he added.

Marking a decade of bringing cinema into classrooms, SCIFF 2026 will feature films

associated with prestigious international film festivals, including the Berlin International