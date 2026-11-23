Jaipur: Rajasthan Police and the School Education Department have signed an agreement to provide self-defence training to 23.32 lakh schoolgirls studying in government schools across the state, officials said on Monday.
Under the agreement, the Rani Lakshmibai Self-Defence Training Programme will be implemented in 36,765 government schools during the 2026-27 academic session, covering girls from classes 6 to 12.
The programme aims to equip girls with physical, mental and emotional skills to enhance their confidence and ability to protect themselves at home, in schools and in public places.
Sharma said the initiative would promote awareness about girls' safety and build confidence among students across all districts. He also directed officials to seek support from institutions associated with Rajasthan Police.
A total of 319 training batches will be conducted, with 15 to 60 participants in each batch. The agreement will remain in force for three years from the date of signing.
The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma by Additional Director General of Police (Community Policing) Lata Manoj Kumar on behalf of Rajasthan Police and State Project Director of Rajasthan School Education Council Rashmi Sharma on behalf of the Education Department.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.