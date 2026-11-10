Over 2,000 students, teachers face political persecution in Bangladesh: Rights body

Paris: At least 2,051 people, including 1,569 students and 482 teachers and academics, have faced "politically motivated" persecution across 229 higher education institutions in Bangladesh, a leading international human rights organisation said on Tuesday, highlighting a deeply disturbing crisis of academic freedom in the South Asian nation.

In its latest report titled 'Persecution of Teachers and Students in Bangladesh's Higher Education Sector: Academic Exclusion, Coercion and the Struggle for Justice and Accountability', Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) documented serious human rights violations affecting teachers, academics and students between August 2024 and October 2026.