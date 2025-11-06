Over 2,000 private colleges boycott exams in Telangana

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy, president of the Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association and member of FATHI, said, “We are not aware of the government’s decision to form a committee. Instead of clearing the arrears, the government has ordered a vigilance probe into private colleges and set up yet another committee — we fail to understand why.”

The government had earlier promised to release `1,200 crore in pending dues before Diwali, but only `300 crore has been disbursed so far.

On the second day of the protest, several student organisations staged dharnas, demanding the immediate release of the funds.

In Karimnagar, police detained SFI activists who tried to storm the residence of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.