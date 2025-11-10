Over 200 Tiruchy teachers urge relief from booth-level officer duties

TIRUCHY: Over 200 government and aided school teachers across Tiruchy Corporation have urged district authorities to exempt them from Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties assigned for the ongoing voter list special revision, saying the full-day duty has crippled classroom learning and left several schools short-staffed for nearly a month.

Under recent Tiruchy Corporation orders, primary and middle school teachers in Tiruchy City, West, East, Manikandam, Thiruverumbur, and Srirangam zones have been assigned full-time BLO duties from November 4 to December 4, leaving schools short-staffed and disrupting regular classes and government education programmes, teachers' associations alleged.

Along with Anganwadi workers and the corporation's clerical staff, teachers have been assigned BLO duties, but associations said government and aided school teachers constitute the majority, causing the greatest impact on school learning. The Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers' Federation, led by S Neelakandan and A Perjith Rajan, met the district collector's PA (General) last Tuesday to submit a petition seeking relief from BLO duties and said they plan to meet the collector soon to press their demand.