Over 200 students visit Indian warship in Oman

Muscat: More than 200 students from Indian schools in Muscat visited Indian Naval Ship (INS) Imphal, the indigenously built Indian warship at Sultan Qaboos Port in the Omani state capital, the Indian Embassy in Oman said.

"Young Minds, Maritime Bonds in the spirit of celebrations of the 80th Independence Day of India in the Sultanate of Oman. As part of ongoing celebrations of the 80th anniversary of India's Independence Day in Oman, more than 200 students from Indian schools in Muscat visited INS Imphal, the indigenously built Indian naval warship, at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat," the Embassy said on Sunday on social media platform X.