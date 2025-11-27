Over 20 lakh students across Uttarakhand sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in unison on Constitution Day

More than 20 lakh students from government and private educational institutions across Uttarakhand sang “Vande Mataram” collectively on Wednesday to mark Constitution Day, officials said.

Teachers, parents, government officials, employees, and local public representatives also joined the event, reported PTI.

Record-breaking numbers

Director of Secondary Education and State Coordinator of the ‘Vande Mataram’ mass singing programme, Mukul Sati, said that exactly 20,12,652 students, teachers, and officers-employees sang ‘Vande Mataram’ simultaneously across the state at 9:30 am.

Sati added that the programme covered not only schools but also institutions of higher education, medical education, technical education, and Sanskrit education.

Educational sessions followed

After singing the national song, teachers and public representatives in all educational institutions explained the history and significance of ‘Vande Mataram’ as well as the importance of Constitution Day.

Minister hails patriotic initiative

Education and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that ‘Vande Mataram’ has been an inspiring song that united all Indians during the freedom movement, and the mass singing of this song on Constitution Day has instilled a new consciousness among the youth towards patriotism, unity, sense of duty and constitutional ideals.