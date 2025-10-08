Over 20 autonomous colleges in Odisha function without valid autonomy

BHUBANESWAR: Over 20 autonomous degree colleges in the state, including government and non-government institutions, are functioning without valid autonomy and continue to conduct their own examinations.
Odisha has 1,058 degree colleges and only three per cent of them enjoy autonomous status, which gives them the administrative and academic independence to design their own syllabus, introduce new courses and assess students’ performance.
According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) data, the state has 53 autonomous colleges, including degree and engineering/management colleges.
Out of the 53 colleges, 28 degree and two engineering/management colleges have lost their autonomy, but have not reapplied for it for several years.
Earlier, the UGC granted autonomous status to a higher educational institution for a period of five years.
Of the degree colleges, the highest 18, are under Utkal University, six under Sambalpur University, four colleges under Berhampur University, one each under Fakir Mohan and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCB University).
Despite this, the parent universities continue to allow these colleges to conduct examinations in violation of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.
Notably, a college should apply to the UGC for extension of autonomous status at least three months before the completion of the autonomy period.
As per the new UGC Regulations, 2023, the grant of autonomy is now based on assessment and accreditation of the colleges.
Autonomous status is granted initially for 10 years on the condition that the institution is accredited either by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum of ‘A’ grade.
“Expiry of autonomous status does not just deprive colleges of designing their own syllabus, preparing their own admission rules but also prevents them from conducting their own exams. A majority of the autonomous colleges are without valid autonomy now. On expiry of the autonomy, the government should change their status to ‘colleges that are affiliated to the parent universities’. However, in these cases, there has been no action from the Higher Education department which is why these colleges continue to hold their own examination, which is illegal,” said a senior academician in a public university.
Officials in the Higher Education department said while all the colleges had lost their autonomy till two years back, some of them opted for NAAC and renewed their grades, like BJB and SB Women’s College, and subsequently, their autonomy was restored.
The others are preparing to undergo NAAC assessment for the purpose first.