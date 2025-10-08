Over 20 autonomous colleges in Odisha function without valid autonomy

BHUBANESWAR: Over 20 autonomous degree colleges in the state, including government and non-government institutions, are functioning without valid autonomy and continue to conduct their own examinations.

Odisha has 1,058 degree colleges and only three per cent of them enjoy autonomous status, which gives them the administrative and academic independence to design their own syllabus, introduce new courses and assess students’ performance.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) data, the state has 53 autonomous colleges, including degree and engineering/management colleges.