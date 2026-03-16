Over 2.38L students download hall tickets via WhatsApp

According to official data, the service recorded 3,16,990 hits, with 2,38,728 students successfully downloading their hall tickets through WhatsApp. In addition, 65,477 students accessed their hall tickets via the Education Department’s LEAP app, while the majority—7,53,834 students—downloaded them through the official online website.

Officials noted that this marks a significant rise in digital awareness among students. Unlike previous years, when most students collected physical hall tickets from their schools, lakhs of students this year opted for digital platforms. The shift highlights growing familiarity and confidence in using online services for academic purposes.