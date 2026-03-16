Over 2.38L students download hall tickets via WhatsApp
Andhra Pradesh: For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, Class 10 students appearing for public examinations were able to download their hall tickets through the government’s Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service. The initiative, launched via the WhatsApp number 9552300009, saw extensive use by students across the state.
According to official data, the service recorded 3,16,990 hits, with 2,38,728 students successfully downloading their hall tickets through WhatsApp. In addition, 65,477 students accessed their hall tickets via the Education Department’s LEAP app, while the majority—7,53,834 students—downloaded them through the official online website.
Officials noted that this marks a significant rise in digital awareness among students. Unlike previous years, when most students collected physical hall tickets from their schools, lakhs of students this year opted for digital platforms. The shift highlights growing familiarity and confidence in using online services for academic purposes.
The government’s move to integrate WhatsApp Governance into the examination process has been widely welcomed, as it provided students with a convenient, accessible, and user-friendly option. Authorities emphasised that the initiative reflects the State’s commitment to expanding digital governance and ensuring smoother access to essential services for students.
This digital-first approach is expected to reduce dependency on schools for hall ticket distribution and encourage students to embrace technology in their academic journey. The success of the initiative, officials said, could pave the way for similar services in future examinations and other education-related processes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.