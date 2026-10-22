Over 1.87 lakh SC, OBC and poor candidates skilled under PM-DAKSH scheme

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Dakshata Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) scheme has succeeded in imparting training skills to over 1.87 lakh candidates from SC, OBC, EWS, de-notified tribes and safai karamcharis including waste pickers through from 2020-21 to 2023-24, out of which 96,162 candidates were given placement offers for jobs, according to factsheet issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday.

An evaluation study of the PM-DAKSH scheme shows strong relevance and learning effectiveness, with over 90 per cent of beneficiaries reporting alignment of training with career goals, local labour market needs and achievement of intended learning outcomes. Impact results indicate strong non-material gains such as improved confidence, self-esteem and social recognition, particularly among women and marginalized groups, the factsheet states.