Over 1700 startups supported under Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs 2.0 scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi : As many as 1,706 startups have been supported so far by the government under the Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs 2.0 (TIDE 2.0) scheme, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha.

The Government of India follows a lifecycle-based approach to support the startup ecosystem. The startups are supported across the entire journey - from idea and proof of concept to prototype development, product development and testing.



As part of this approach, Government of India started the "Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs 2.0 (TIDE 2.0)" Scheme in the year 2019. It promotes technology-based entrepreneurship by providing financial & technical support to incubators.

"Startups are supported through 51 selected incubators located in the Institutes of Higher Learning and premier R&D organizations across the country. A total outlay of Rs. 264.62 crore is approved over a period of 5 years, to support approximately 2000 tech start-ups," Minister Vaishnaw submitted this information in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

