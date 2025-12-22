Over 16,000 students graduate in Parul University’s 9th convocation

Parul University held its ninth convocation ceremony today, Monday, December 22, where more than 16,000 students from the class of 2025 graduated. The ceremony was attended by thousands of students and guests at its campus in Gujarat.

Over 23,000 people, including students, parents, family members, and guests, attended the ceremony, with 12,000 graduates participating in person. Students from disciplines ranging from medicine and engineering to management, arts and sciences were conferred degrees.

The convocation was attended by several public figures, including Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi, senior journalist and India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Olympic boxer MC Mary Kom, entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh, and former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who addressed the graduating students, a press release from the varsity said.

During the ceremony, the university highlighted a social initiative under which more than 16,000 Khadi scarves, produced by rural women artisans, were distributed to graduates. The initiative was aimed at supporting local livelihoods and preserving traditional crafts, the university said.

The university awarded 104 gold medals and 44 certificates of merit to students across disciplines. Three alumni were conferred the President’s Medal for professional achievements, while three start-ups were recognised for entrepreneurial work. In addition, 135 PhD scholars received awards for research contributions.

Speakers at the event emphasised themes of perseverance, ethical responsibility and resilience. Addressing students, Rajat Sharma spoke about the importance of integrity and sustained effort, while MC Mary Kom highlighted the role of self-belief and discipline. Vineeta Singh discussed learning from failure, and Sania Mirza spoke about dedication, balance and persistence in professional life.

Parul University president Dr Devanshu Patel, in his address, encouraged graduates to continue learning and adapting as they move into professional careers.

“Remember that belief can exist even when answers do not. Remember that growth takes time. And remember that as long as you are willing to learn, adapt, and persevere, possibility remains alive. Wherever life takes you, carry this belief with you: Yahan Possible Hai. Your dreams are possible. Your journey is valid. Your future is still unfolding,” he said.