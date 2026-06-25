Gujarat drives 16.35 lakh new school enrolments during drive

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): The three-day statewide Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav-2026, regarded as a major educational movement in Gujarat, concluded with enthusiastic participation across the state. More than 16.35 lakh students enrolled in schools during the campaign, reaffirming the state's commitment to universal education.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, on the final day of the enrollment drive, June 25, programmes were organised in 8,287 villages and 12,495 schools across Gujarat. To welcome new students and encourage enrollment, a total of 27,959 dignitaries, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, ministers, elected representatives, and senior government officials, visited schools across the state.

Over the three days from June 23 to June 25, the campaign covered 25,625 villages and 37,211 schools, making it one of the largest educational outreach initiatives in the state.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the leadership of Education Minister Dr. Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja, the state government remains committed to ensuring that no child is deprived of the right to education, the release said.

The campaign witnessed record enrollment figures. More than 62,000 children began their educational journey in Anganwadis and pre-primary schools on the concluding day. Over 146,000 new admissions were recorded in Balvatika classes. Additionally, more than 34,000 students are enrolled in Class 1, over 179,000 students in Class 9, and 91,613 students in Class 11. Another 25,070 students identified through the state's Back to School Survey were re-enrolled in the education system, the release said.

The state government also introduced new transportation facilities in 999 schools to improve access to education. To further promote girls' education, 3,935 meritorious girl students were awarded Vidyalakshmi Bonds during the campaign, encouraging them to pursue higher education.

The people of Gujarat extended generous support to the educational initiative, turning it into a true public movement. During the campaign, public participation contributed assistance worth more than Rs 10.71 crore, including over Rs 1.52 crore in cash and educational materials worth more than Rs 9.18 crore donated to schools.

Overall, donors across the state contributed over Rs 28.97 crore in cash and kind during the three-day campaign, providing a significant boost to educational development efforts, the release said.

The Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav-2026 have emerged not merely as a government programme but as a symbol of the state's commitment to education, community participation, and Gujarat's collective resolve to build a brighter future for its children.

The 24th edition of the annual enrollment drive was inaugurated on June 23 by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the historic B.N. High School in Vadnagar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his school education. The initiative aims to increase literacy levels and ensure 100 per cent enrollment of children across Gujarat.