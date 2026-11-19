Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS): The first phase of the Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 3,611 crore, which are expected to create more than 15,000 jobs, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.
Yadav and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first phase of the project at an investors' meet in Bhopal.
They also launched its second phase, which will be developed over 450 acres.
Yadav handed over allotment letters to 25 investors for the first phase, spread over 170 acres.
The project will be jointly developed by the state and Central governments, with 51 per cent and 49 per cent participation, respectively.
Addressing the investors, Yadav said the government was focussing on implementing industrial projects rather than limiting itself to announcements.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is changing. With the strength of the double-engine government, Madhya Pradesh is not limited to announcements but is taking development projects to the ground at a rapid pace," he said.
He said the state government signed an agreement with the Union Telecom Ministry in July 2026 for the project and issued allotment letters for the first phase within four to five months.
Yadav said the state had removed around 27 unnecessary compliance requirements and 925 laws to make it easier for businesses to operate.
The government was also providing land, electricity and water at affordable rates to attract investors. He said electronics manufacturing in the country had increased seven-fold and mobile manufacturing 35-fold since 2014.
Exports of electronic equipment had also risen from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore. Scindia said India's telecom sector had expanded rapidly over the past decade, with the country now moving from being a major consumer of telecom services towards becoming a service provider.
"India is moving from being the largest consumer of telecom services to becoming a service provider," he said.
He said broadband subscribers had increased from six crore in 2014 to 102 crore, while Internet connections had risen from 25 crore to 110 crore.
Around 50 crore people were using 5G services in the country. Scindia said Gwalior's location and transport connectivity would help attract industries.
The upcoming Gwalior-Agra expressway would reduce travel time between the two cities to around 50 minutes. The manufacturing zone is also around 20 minutes from Gwalior's international airport.
Union Telecom Department Additional Secretary Shyamal Mishra said the Centre had provided Rs 493 crore for the first phase.
The zone would have a plug-and-play facility and research and development infrastructure to support telecom manufacturing.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.