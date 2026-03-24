Over 14,000 schools damaged in 2022 floods in Pakistan's Sindh still await reconstruction

Islamabad: Pakistan continues to grapple with the aftermath of the 2022 floods, with 14,343 schools out of over 19,500 schools damaged across Sindh still awaiting restoration, according to local media reports.

During a review meeting on school reconstruction and rehabilitation with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah informed that 19,808 schools across Sindh were damaged during the 2022 floods.