Over 13,000 schools being revamped under PM SHRI scheme

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS): More than 13,000 schools across the country are being revamped under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Scheme, with the initiative expected to directly benefit more than 20 lakh students, according to a government statement.
The PM SHRI Scheme aims to develop more than 14,500 existing schools as exemplar institutions aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 27,360 crore for the five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27.
Launched on September 7, 2022, the scheme focuses on strengthening school infrastructure, improving pedagogy, promoting inclusion and sustainability, and equipping students with skills required to meet the demands of the 21st century. The scheme completed four years this year.
According to government data, as of July this year, 13,092 schools have been selected as PM SHRI Schools across States and Union Territories.
The selected institutions include schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
The 13,092 schools account for around 90 per cent of the total target envisaged under the scheme.
The government expects the initiative to directly benefit more than 20 lakh students through improved infrastructure, learning facilities and educational practices.
"India is witnessing a significant transformation in its school education system, marked by a growing emphasis on quality, equity, inclusion, and future-ready learning. With 14.71 lakh schools serving more than 24.69 crore students, the education system is increasingly focused on enhancing learning outcomes and creating enabling environments that support the holistic development of every learner," officials said.
The PM SHRI initiative aims to improve existing schools and transform them into exemplar institutions that demonstrate effective implementation of the NEP 2020.
The selected schools are intended to serve as models for other institutions by adopting modern teaching and learning practices while providing an inclusive and supportive educational environment.
With a total project cost of Rs 27,360 crore, the scheme focuses on strengthening more than 14,500 existing schools and developing them as exemplar institutions that can showcase the objectives and principles of the National Education Policy.
These schools are envisioned to offer students safe, stimulating, and welcoming learning environments. The initiative also seeks to ensure that students have access to quality infrastructure, suitable learning resources and diverse learning experiences that support their overall development.
The PM SHRI scheme is being implemented over five years, from 2022-23 to 2026-27. Of the total project cost of Rs 27,360 crore, the Central share is Rs 18,128 crore.
The scale of financial support being provided under the initiative has also increased significantly in recent years. The Central share of the approved Project Approval Board (PAB) outlay increased from Rs 2,520 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 5,224 crore in 2026-27.
This represents an increase of around 107 per cent, reflecting the expanding scale of investment in strengthening PM SHRI schools and improving the quality of education and learning environments available to students across the country.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.