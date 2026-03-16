Over 13,000 teaching posts vacant in KVs, Navodaya schools: Education ministry

New Delhi: Over 13,000 teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country, the Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in response to a written question.

"A total of 8,618 and 5,083 teaching posts are lying vacant in KVs and JNVs, respectively. Vacancies keep on arising due to opening of new schools, retirement, resignation, promotion of employees, transfer, employees going on lien to another department and upgradation of schools," Chaudhary said.