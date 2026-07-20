Over 12,800 educational institutions declared tobacco-free in Haryana: Additional Chief Secy

These include display of "Tobacco-free area" signage inside the premises, display of "Tobacco-free educational institution" signage at the entrance or boundary, no evidence of tobacco use in the premises, display of awareness materials on harms of tobacco, at least one tobacco control activity every six months, nomination of Tobacco Monitors, inclusion of tobacco-free policy in school code of conduct, marking a yellow line 100 yards around educational institutions to designate a tobacco-free zone and ensuring no shops or vendors sell tobacco products within that 100-yard zone.