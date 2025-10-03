Over 1,100 Kerala schools deemed unsafe; Zumba in classrooms sparks fresh debate

A report tabled in the Kerala Assembly has revealed that 1,157 schools across the state are functioning in buildings officially declared “unfit” for holding classes, as per a report by ANI.

The findings, shared by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), stand in contrast to the state government’s repeated claims of upgrading school infrastructure.

Unsafe buildings raise alarm

In a written reply to a question raised by Karunagappally MLA CR Mahesh, General Education Minister V Sivankutty acknowledged the seriousness of the problem.

“While new school buildings are being constructed using plan funds and through KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) projects, separate allocations are also being used for maintenance,” he said.

District-wise data shows:

Kollam: 143 schools with unsafe buildings





Alappuzha: 134 schools





Thiruvananthapuram: 120 schools





According to existing rules, all schools are required to obtain fitness certificates from local bodies before reopening each academic year. The latest figures highlight the urgent need for accelerated renovation and safety checks to ensure the security of thousands of students.

Zumba in schools: fitness or controversy?

Even as the state grapples with infrastructure concerns, another issue has stirred public debate: the introduction of Zumba dance sessions in schools.

Launched in July as part of the government’s anti-drug campaign, the programme aims to promote both physical fitness and mental well-being among students.

Supporters argue that Zumba helps children cope with stress and boosts their confidence.

However, the move has drawn resistance from certain religious organisations, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram. On June 28, Muslim groups voiced objections, arguing that boys and girls dancing together or wearing “inappropriate clothing” was unacceptable.