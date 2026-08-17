Over 1,100 agricultural seats vacant in Tamil Nadu; TNAU announces fresh counselling round

More than 1,100 undergraduate seats in agricultural courses remain vacant in Tamil Nadu after the completion of the initial rounds of admission counselling, according to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

The university has announced that a fresh round of counselling will be held from August 24 to 27 to fill the remaining seats. Students who are eligible for the vacant seats have been sent invitations and are required to attend counselling on the date allotted to them. Candidates must also carry all the necessary certificates and supporting documents for verification.

The admission process for the current academic year began after TNAU published the rank list for agricultural programmes at its Coimbatore campus on July 3. Online counselling for undergraduate programmes offered by TNAU and its affiliated colleges began on July 9.