Over 11 lakh candidates qualify in NEET UG 2026; women lead the success rate

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET-UG 2026 exam, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of aspiring medical students across the country.

Declared on Thursday, the results have been published in time to ensure that the counselling and admission process for medical colleges remains on schedule.

This year's examination witnessed an extraordinary scale, with nearly 20 lakh candidates appearing at 5,440 centres spread across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations.