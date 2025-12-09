Over 10,000 vacancies at Kendriya Vidyalayas despite 33,000 recruits since 2014

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan continues to face more than 10,000 vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts despite over 33,000 recruitments since 2014, the government informed the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of Education told Parliament that 56,520 posts were sanctioned in KVS as of November 1, 2025, of which 46,347 were filled and 10,173 remained vacant.