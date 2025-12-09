Over 10,000 vacancies at Kendriya Vidyalayas despite 33,000 recruits since 2014

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan continues to face more than 10,000 vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts despite over 33,000 recruitments since 2014, the government informed the Lok Sabha.
The Ministry of Education told Parliament that 56,520 posts were sanctioned in KVS as of November 1, 2025, of which 46,347 were filled and 10,173 remained vacant.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented a detailed statement on recruitment trends, vacancies, and contractual appointments while responding to Starred Question No. 111.
Vacancies, the ministry noted, arise due to the opening of new schools, retirements, resignations, promotions, transfers, deputations, and school upgrades. Filling these posts is an ongoing process carried out according to KVS recruitment rules.
Over 33,000 recruited since 2014
Parliamentary data shows 33,350 teaching and non-teaching appointments made since 2014. Major recruitment drives took place in 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, and 2022–23, with the highest intake in 2022–23, when 11,733 teaching and 614 non-teaching posts were filled. Category-wise totals since 2014 include: UR 15,702, EWS 1,233, OBC 8,903, SC 5,033, and ST 2,479.
Contractual teachers still needed
Despite these recruitments, KVS continues to depend on contractual staff to maintain teaching continuity. Contractual appointments are temporary, vary by local requirements, and cannot be predetermined. The highest number of contractual teachers—10,462—was recorded in 2022–23, compared to 3,260 in 2020–21. For 2024–25, the figure stands at 6,920 so far.
Reservation rules being followed
The government said that regular recruitment adheres to notified reservation norms for EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories. Contractual hiring is based solely on immediate need and does not fall within the regular reservation framework.
Addressing teacher shortage
The ministry stated that efforts are ongoing to fill vacancies and ensure uninterrupted teaching. Contractual teachers, it said, are engaged only until regular staff are appointed.