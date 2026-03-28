Jammu & Kashmir gov't flags 10000 schools without playgrounds, 9000 without boundary walls

Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI): The Jammu & Kashmir government on Saturday said that a significant number of schools across the Union territory continue to face deficiencies in basic infrastructure, including toilets, drinking water, boundary walls and playgrounds.
Replying to a question in the assembly, the government said that as per official data for 2025-26, out of 18,724 schools, as many as 2,698 lack boys' toilets, while 57 schools do not have girls' toilets. Seventy-eight schools are without drinking water facilities, it said.
The data further revealed major gaps in other essential infrastructure, with 9,078 schools lacking boundary walls and 10,896 schools without playgrounds.
The data also highlighted significant shortcomings in other essential infrastructure, raising concerns about safety and security and impacting physical and recreational activities for students.
The government, however, said that efforts are underway to bridge these gaps.
To address these deficiencies, the government said construction of 4,481 toilets is currently underway. This includes 1,441 toilets for boys, 2,575 for girls and 465 for children with special needs (CWSN).
The projects are being executed through the Public Works Department and the Rural Development Department (RDD) and are at various stages of completion, it added.
"These works are being executed through the Public Works (R&B) Department and the Rural Development Department and are at various stages of completion," the government said.
Addressing concerns regarding recreational facilities and shortage of subject-specific teachers, the government maintained that no school in the Union territory lacks provisions for recreational activities. It added that the pupil-teacher ratio is being maintained within prescribed norms.
The government further said that Cluster Resource Coordinators are being effectively utilised as subject-specific teachers to address any gaps in key subjects such as Science, Mathematics and English, ensuring continuity in quality education.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.