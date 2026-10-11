106 Uttarakhand youths secure overseas jobs under State Skill Initiative, says government

Dehradun (PTI): The Uttarakhand government on Friday said 106 youths secured jobs over the past three years under the Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme.
The youths are employed in various sectors such as health, hospitality, among others, with 75 of them working in Japan, one in Germany, and 30 in Saudi Arabia, it said.
Under the scheme, youths are trained to become proficient in foreign languages like German and Japanese. A total of 158 training centres for German and Japanese languages are currently operational across the state, with plans to open additional facilities in the Uttarkashi and Tehri districts soon.
"The Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme has proven its worth for the state government. Given the scheme's success, the number of foreign language training centres has increased. Youths are being trained with the necessary skills to meet global demands. Officials have been instructed to prepare an action plan for this purpose," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
In May 2023, the state government approved this employment-oriented scheme, following which an 'Overseas Employment Cell' was established under the Department of Skill Development and Employment to implement the scheme.
Officials said the government aims to prepare the youth to meet global demands and secure employment abroad for as many of them as possible.
Currently, 75 German-language and 45 Japanese-language training centres are operational in Dehradun, while Almora has 22 German-language centres, and Bageshwar has 16 Japanese-language centres.
According to the Overseas Employment Cell, language training batches are underway in Dehradun four for Germany and two for Japan -- and one each for Germany in Almora district, and Japan in Bageshwar district.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.