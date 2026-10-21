Over 100 Japanese companies set up, expand GCCs in India as focus shifts to AI, engineering: Report



Srivastava said companies were increasingly focused on how quickly they could scale their strategic capabilities in India rather than whether to establish such centres.

“Over the next decade, we expect Japanese companies to play an even greater role in the evolution of India's GCC ecosystem, while India will become an increasingly important source of innovation for Japanese enterprises,” she said.

The next phase of growth is expected to be driven by AI, engineering, innovation and collaboration between Indian operations and Japanese businesses, according to Cushman & Wakefield.