IIT Roorkee announces record female qualifiers in JEE Advanced

Roorkee: Over 10,000 girls qualified for IITs via JEE Advanced 2026 for the first time, recording the highest-ever pass rate among female aspirants, said IIT Roorkee on Friday.



Highlighting the growing participation of women in technical education, IIT Roorkee said, "The trend reflects the growing participation of young women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, with the number of female candidates appearing for JEE Advanced increasing significantly in recent years."



On the significance of the achievement, the institute noted, "The record qualification figures highlight the expanding talent pool of women aspiring to pursue engineering and technology education at the country's premier institutions."