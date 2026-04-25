Over 1 lakh students join Delhi Police anti-drug campaign pledge drive

New Delhi: Over one lakh students from more than 550 schools in Delhi participated in a pledge-taking drive on Friday as part of a week-long anti-drug awareness campaign launched by Delhi Police, an official said on Friday.
The campaign, titled 'Nasha -- Not Cool', began with coordinated events in schools aimed at sensitising young people about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promoting a drug-free lifestyle.
Students, along with teachers and school staff, took a pledge to abstain from drugs, spread awareness about substance abuse and encourage others to follow a similar path.
"The initiative is designed to target youth at an early stage and empower them to make informed choices, while also encouraging them to act as ambassadors of awareness within their communities," the officer said.
Police personnel visited schools within their respective jurisdictions and interacted with students, sharing insights into the real-life consequences of drug abuse and the legal implications associated with narcotics-related offences.
The drive was conducted with the support of the Directorate of Education under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.