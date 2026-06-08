Over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for post-result services: CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said its post-result services portal was fully functional during the notified application period and more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for over 3.8 lakh answer books.

In a statement on X, the board said the application window for verification and re-evaluation was fully functional throughout the notified period, June 2-7, under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.

"During the above application period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books, reflecting the extensive utilisation of the services by the candidates," the CBSE said.