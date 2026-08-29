Outstanding state athletes in Manipur secure 5% reservation in Home Department posts under new merit policy

Imphal, Aug 29 (IANS): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday said that five per cent reservation in government jobs in the state Home Department would be provided to outstanding sportspersons who have brought laurels to the state, in recognition of their achievements and services.
The Chief Minister added that if a sportsperson fails to perform for three consecutive years, he or she would be withdrawn from sports-related duties and reassigned to their regular duties.
Khemchand Singh on Saturday met Ariha Pangambam, the first Indian to win a gold medal in the recently concluded 10th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships held in the Philippines this month and Anjori Pangambam, who secured 7th position in the same event.
The Chief Minister appreciated their commendable performances in the recently concluded Asian Championship and also encouraged them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the state and the nation in the future. Later, he launched a booklet published by the Manipur Olympic Association. During the launch, the Chief Minister informed that a special recruitment policy for sportspersons who brought laurels to the state was approved in the Cabinet meeting held on Friday.
He added that under this policy, sportspersons would be recruited by the state government with complete transparency and strictly based on merit.
Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Friday announced a ‘Women Empowerment’ scheme aimed at benefiting 3.5 lakh women in the state, officials said.
A senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, approved the ‘Women Empowerment’ scheme.
The official said that the new scheme would benefit 3.5 lakh women who are members of recognised Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state. Under the scheme, each woman beneficiary will receive a grant of Rs 10,000 in the first year, followed by interest-free loans in the second and third years, he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.