"Outpouring of public anger made Pradhan Mantri accept truth": Jairam Ramesh on PM Modi's assurances to students



Targeting the timing of recent official statements addressing testing irregularities, the Congress leader remarked, "Remember that the Modi Sarkar has long denied that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was leaked. The Mantri Pradhan deliberately refused to use the word leak in his press conference and the Education Ministry officially denied that a paper leak occurred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education. It is only the outpouring of public anger over the last two months that has made the Pradhan Mantri accept the truth."

He further wrote, "But this is also exactly why students no longer have any faith in the Modi Government. It has consistently prioritised its own cynical political calculations over student interest. It deliberately buried the evidence of widespread irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam despite the extremely fishy clustering of toppers in a handful of test centres."