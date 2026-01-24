Outgrowing colonial shadows: Prez Murmu inaugurates Granth Kutir

The Granth Kutir showcases India's rich and diverse cultural, philosophical, literary and intellectual heritage. This Kutir has a collection of about 2,300 books in 11 Indian classical languages.

The Government of India conferred the 'Classical Language' status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali languages on October 03, 2024. Before that, six languages held the status of classical languages.

The Granth Kutir collection covers a wide range of subjects, including epics, philosophy, linguistics, history, governance, science, and devotional literature, as well as the Constitution of India in these languages.