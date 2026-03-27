Outdated syllabus leaves students behind in digital age

Concerns over the non-revision of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana State curriculum over the past decade have been raised by educators, who have urged the state government to initiate immediate and comprehensive reforms. The issue has gained attention in light of the periodic syllabus revisions undertaken by boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others.
Several teachers point out that the current syllabus has not undergone major revisions for over a decade, leaving students unprepared for the demands of a rapidly evolving digital world. One of the primary concerns is the absence of modern, skill-based subjects such as computer science, coding, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics in the curriculum up to Class 10. In an era where digital literacy is becoming as fundamental as reading and writing, educators argue that this gap places Telangana State Board students at a significant disadvantage.
They also noted that while minor changes have been introduced in selected subjects — mainly languages — over the years, the overall framework remains largely unchanged.
Emphasising the need for periodic updates, S Madhusudan, president of the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), said, “The syllabus must be revised every five years to reflect contemporary developments in society. Today, even basic services like banking, ticket booking, and communication rely heavily on technology. Yet, our students are not formally introduced to these essential skills in schools.”
He added that national boards like CBSE and ICSE, as well as several other state boards, have already begun integrating coding and other skill-based subjects into their curricula, setting a benchmark for modernisation. He suggested that the Telangana government, while revising core subjects such as mathematics, science, social studies, and English, should also introduce elective options that allow students to explore areas like artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced computer applications. This approach would not only enhance skill development but also cater to diverse student interests.
“Digital literacy is now a fundamental skill, but its absence in Telangana State Board schools has put students at a disadvantage compared to their peers in other boards. Without timely updates, students risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven world,” said Vivek Reddy, a government school teacher.
Echoing similar concerns, the Telangana Parents Association stressed that timely curriculum reform is essential to ensure students are equipped with the skills needed for the future.
Meanwhile, a senior officer from the School Education Department, Telangana, indicated that changes may be on the horizon. “We are aware of the concerns being raised by various stakeholders. We are awaiting the upcoming Telangana Education Policy, which is expected to address several of these issues, including curriculum modernisation,” the official said.
(The story was written by Meghna Nath)