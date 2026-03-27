Outdated syllabus leaves students behind in digital age

He added that national boards like CBSE and ICSE, as well as several other state boards, have already begun integrating coding and other skill-based subjects into their curricula, setting a benchmark for modernisation. He suggested that the Telangana government, while revising core subjects such as mathematics, science, social studies, and English, should also introduce elective options that allow students to explore areas like artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced computer applications. This approach would not only enhance skill development but also cater to diverse student interests.