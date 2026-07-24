Shikhar Dhawan speaks on NEET protests, says India's youth need patience and understanding

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said that the country's youth are its future and stressed the importance of understanding their aspirations while maintaining patience during difficult times.

In a post on X, Dhawan said it was essential to understand the dreams of young people while also keeping faith in the country's institutions and government.

"Our youth are the future of our nation. It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government," Dhawan wrote.

The former cricketer said that patience is key to addressing challenges and expressed confidence in India's continued progress.

"I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to progress," he added.