Our students must take lead in next generation of innovations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jaipur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Makers Lab at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and challenged students to develop indigenous chip designs, underscoring India's growing ambitions in the semiconductor sector.
Addressing students and faculty members at the Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex, Vaishnaw emphasised innovation, technological advancement and startup-driven growth as key pillars of India's future.
He announced plans to establish advanced laboratories focused on semiconductor technology, quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) at the institute.
Interacting with students, the Union Minister spoke about the country's rapid technological transformation under the Digital India initiative and highlighted emerging employment opportunities in high-tech sectors.
During an interactive quiz session, he posed questions related to nano-SIM and semiconductor technologies, pointing out that nano-SIMs are now being manufactured in India, a milestone in the country's journey towards technological self-reliance.
Encouraging students to explore cutting-edge technologies, Vaishnaw said the global semiconductor industry offers immense career opportunities and called upon young engineers to become active contributors to India's technology ecosystem.
The minister announced that MNIT Jaipur will be equipped with advanced semiconductor infrastructure, including simulation systems that will provide hands-on training in chip design and fabrication processes. Students will also gain access to modern semiconductor design tools used by the industry. The facilities are expected to provide students and researchers with world-class infrastructure and training opportunities in some of the fastest-growing fields of science and technology.
Highlighting the Centre's broader push to strengthen semiconductor education, Vaishnaw said similar initiatives are being implemented across 323 colleges nationwide. He challenged MNIT students to design their own chips and take their innovations all the way to the manufacturing stage.
"India should not only consume technology but also create it. Our students must lead the next generation of innovation," he said.
Vaishnaw said the Centre has significantly increased railway funding for border areas, accelerated station redevelopment across Rajasthan, announced enhanced rail connectivity including daily Darbhanga-Ajmer services within two months and outlined plans for an AI data centre and expanded facilities at MNIT Jaipur.
Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw visited the Akashvani (All India Radio) station in Jaipur and virtually inaugurated a new 20-kW FM transmitter at Ramgarh in Jaisalmer district. He said the government is strengthening Akashvani and Doordarshan infrastructure across India's border regions.
"From Kashmir to Kutch, efforts are underway to ensure robust FM radio and television broadcasting networks. As part of this initiative, a new 20-kW FM transmitter has been commissioned in Jaisalmer today," he said
The new transmitter is expected to significantly improve the reach and quality of radio broadcasting in Rajasthan's border areas, strengthening communication infrastructure and access to public broadcasting services in remote regions.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.