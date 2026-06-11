Our students must take lead in next generation of innovations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jaipur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Makers Lab at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and challenged students to develop indigenous chip designs, underscoring India's growing ambitions in the semiconductor sector.

Addressing students and faculty members at the Vivekananda Lecture Theatre Complex, Vaishnaw emphasised innovation, technological advancement and startup-driven growth as key pillars of India's future.

He announced plans to establish advanced laboratories focused on semiconductor technology, quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) at the institute.

Interacting with students, the Union Minister spoke about the country's rapid technological transformation under the Digital India initiative and highlighted emerging employment opportunities in high-tech sectors.