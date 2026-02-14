After landslide win, BNP sets tone for foreign policy centred on ‘national interest’

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 14 (ANI): BNP leader Md Ismail Jabiullah on Saturday emphasised that Bangladesh's national interest remains paramount in shaping the country's foreign relations.

"Our national interest is the top priority. On the basis of equality and national interest, we will maintain relationships not only with our neighbours but also with all countries in the world," he said while addressing reporters in Dhaka.

This position aligns with the broader foreign policy stance articulated by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman during a post-election press conference at the ballroom of Hotel Intercontinental in the capital. Rahman stressed that Bangladesh's diplomatic priorities centre on national interest and people's welfare.

"We have clarified our position regarding the foreign policy that is in the interest of Bangladesh, and the interest of the Bangladeshi people comes first. By protecting the interest of Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi people, we will decide our foreign policy," Rahman said in response to a question on the party's diplomatic priorities.

Senior BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury explained that the party follows a multilateral approach rather than a country-centric one.

"Bangladesh Nationalist Party follows the principle of multilateralism. We don't have any country-centric policy as such. Our policy applies worldwide, grounded in mutual respect, mutual interest, non-interference, and strategic autonomy. For Bangladesh, these are the fundamentals of Bangladesh's foreign policy, and they apply to all countries around the world," he said.

The BNP leadership indicated that safeguarding sovereignty, ensuring strategic autonomy, and promoting mutual respect in international partnerships would guide Bangladesh's foreign relations under its tenure.

Rahman's "Bangladesh First" policy seeks to balance ties with regional powers such as India, China, and Pakistan while addressing domestic challenges, including economic pressures and governance.

The comments come amid warm outreach from New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman on the BNP's decisive victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Elections and affirmed India's support for a democratic Bangladesh.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "I convey my warm congratulations to Mr Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership." He added, "I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals."

PM Modi also spoke with Rahman and reaffirmed India's commitment to close bilateral ties. In another post on X, he said, "Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections."

He added, "I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh."

The BNP, in turn, thanked India for recognising the electoral verdict and expressed hope that relations would strengthen under the new government.

Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile marks a significant shift in Dhaka's politics. The 60-year-old leader is poised to become the next prime minister following the BNP's landslide victory.

His leadership is expected to recalibrate India-Bangladesh relations, which had grown close under Sheikh Hasina's tenure but saw strains after her ouster. Rahman has signalled a pragmatic approach, emphasising "mutual respect and understanding" in ties with India.

Key issues expected to shape bilateral relations include border security, concerns about alleged illegal migration and insurgent groups operating from Bangladeshi territory, water-sharing on transboundary rivers like Teesta and Padma, minority safety, protection of Hindus and other minorities, particularly after recent attacks, and economic cooperation with the potential for increased trade and investment.

In his first remarks after the BNP's decisive victory in the parliamentary elections, Rahman called for national cohesion, framing the outcome as a renewed mandate for democratic values.

Addressing the nation following the announcement of results, he appealed for reconciliation across political divides. "Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united," he said, underscoring the need for collective purpose.

Emphasising the broader significance of unity, he added, "I firmly believe that national unity is a collective strength, while division is a weakness," linking his message directly to the responsibilities facing the country after the polls.

His appeal came as the BNP registered a sweeping performance in elections held on Thursday, the first national vote since the violent 2024 uprising that led to the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Figures released by the Election Commission showed the BNP-led alliance securing 212 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc won 77. The Bangladesh Awami League did not participate in the contest.

Rahman opened his speech by thanking supporters and describing the verdict as an endorsement of democratic aspirations. "Freedom-loving pro-democracy people of the country have once again brought victory to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party," he said.

He further stated, "This victory belongs to Bangladesh, belongs to democracy. This victory belongs to people who aspired to and have sacrificed for democracy," connecting the electoral outcome with the collective struggle for democratic restoration.

The outcome represents a notable political resurgence for Rahman, the son of former president Ziaur Rahman, assassinated in 1981, and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, a three-time officeholder and a longstanding figure in Bangladesh's political landscape.