‘Our hard work suffered’: Rajasthan minister apologises to NEET-UG aspirants after cancellation

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS): Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra on Wednesday apologised to students and parents following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying the development has severely impacted the future of lakhs of hardworking aspirants.
Speaking at an event in Jhunjhunu, Minister Kharra said several accused individuals have already been arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak case and that the investigation has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
He added that more arrests linked to the network could take place in the coming days.
The Minister said the paper leak had caused the greatest injustice to students who had prepared for the examination with honesty and dedication.
"The students who worked sincerely are the ones who have suffered the most. The government is treating this issue with utmost seriousness," he added.
Kharra assured students that the NEET-UG examination would be conducted again within the next two to three months under enhanced security arrangements.
He said that fool-proof measures would be implemented to ensure there is no possibility of malpractice or paper leaks during the re-examination.
The Minister also clarified that candidates who had already applied for the examination would not be required to pay any additional fees for the fresh test.
"I apologise personally, and also on behalf of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan, for the mental stress and losses suffered by these hardworking students," Minister Kharra said.
Following the cancellation of the examination, anger and frustration have intensified among students across the state.
Many candidates said lakhs of sincere aspirants are now being forced to suffer because of the actions of a few individuals involved in the alleged paper leak.
Students said that the examination paper was comparatively easier this year and many had hoped to secure high scores.
However, the alleged paper leak and subsequent cancellation have shattered their expectations.
The NEET examination cancellation has also increased mental pressure and uncertainty among students, many of whom had been preparing continuously for the examination over a long period.
Candidates said they would now have to restart their preparation process, disrupting both their momentum and confidence.
Student, Diya Bairagi, said students who prepared honestly have been deeply affected by the incident.
She stressed the need to strengthen the examination system to eliminate even the possibility of paper leaks.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.