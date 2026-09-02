OTET result 2026 declared at bseodisha.ac.in; check link here

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has declared the the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) results on September 2, 2026. It has activated the OTET results 2026 link on the official portal at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written examination can access their BSE Odisha TET results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their email or mobile number and password to check their Odisha TET results 2026.

The BSE Odisha has conducted the Odisha TET exam on July 5 at various centres across the state. It has released the provisional OTET answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections against the same. Candidates can also download Odisha TET scorecard along with results.

How to check Odisha OTET results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Find the OTET 2026 result link scrolling on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the OTET results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as email or mobile number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields.

Step 6: Download OTET scorecard 2026 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of OTET results for future need

What after OTET 2026 results?

Candidates must check their BSE Odisha TET scorecard 2026 pdf meticulosly. One must check their name, Roll Number, Registration Number, category, marks secured, qualifying status, marks in individual subjects / papers. In case of any discrepancy, one can reach to the BSE wihtout any delay.

Candidates must secure 90 marks out of 150 to qualify. Candidates belonging to OBC/SEBC, SC and ST categories must secure 75 out of 150 to qualify.