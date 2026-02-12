OTET Result 2026: How to check BSE Odisha TET merit list pdf at bseodisha.nic.in

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) exam result 2026. The sources suggest that the OTET result 2026 link was activated. Candidates can access the Odisha TET result 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their registration number and date of birth or password to access the BSE Odisha TET result 2026.

The Board has conducted the Odisha TET examination on December 17, 2025. The written exam was held at various exam centres across the state. The exam authority has also released Odisha TET merit list along with results. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Odisha.

OTET result 2026 link

Candidates can land on the Odisha OTET result 2026 page with below link. The registration number and password is mandatory to access the results.

Click here for OTET result 2026

How to check BSE Odisha TET result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Odisha TET tab

Step 3: Search for the Odisha TET results 2026 link

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number and password

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Download Odisha TET merit list pdf

Step 7: Take a printout of Odisha TET merit list pdf for future need

The Board has conducted the OTET written exam in two shifts across the state. The exam was conducted for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1st to 5th) and upper primary (Classes 6th to 8th) schools the state.